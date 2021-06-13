Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters will play a California club show this week ahead of their concert event re-opening Madison Square Garden to live music on June 20.

The band will perform in the Los Angeles area at Agoura Hills' Canyon Club on Tuesday, June 15 as part of the group's newly-announced 26th anniversary tour promoting their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight."

The Foo Fighters are among the artists who will be inducted into the 2021 edition of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this fall; the band will be honored alongside Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go's, Carole King and Jay-Z at the upcoming 36th annual Induction event in Cleveland, OH in October. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts

Foo Fighters Announce Initial 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine Lead Boston Calling Lineup

Dave Grohl To Co-Host The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall

Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson

Foo Fighters' Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

News > Foo Fighters



