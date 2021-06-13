Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters will play a California club show this week ahead of their concert event re-opening Madison Square Garden to live music on June 20.
The band will perform in the Los Angeles area at Agoura Hills' Canyon Club on Tuesday, June 15 as part of the group's newly-announced 26th anniversary tour promoting their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight."
The Foo Fighters are among the artists who will be inducted into the 2021 edition of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this fall; the band will be honored alongside Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go's, Carole King and Jay-Z at the upcoming 36th annual Induction event in Cleveland, OH in October. Read more here.
