.

KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 06-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

KISS tour poster

KISS have announced that they will be returning to the road in North America this summer and fall for the newly expanded leg of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour.

The original trek was postponed due to the pandemic and the band is gearing up to honor the original dates with rescheduled shows, along with eight new stops.

The tour will be kicking off on August 18th in Mansfield, MA at the Xfinity Center and will conclude on October 9th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

"Time marched on but we couldn't. Now, the boots are on and we're hauling an extra year's worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. We Are Back!," the band said in the announcement. "We're pumped and can't wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever." See the dates below:

KISS End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates


August 18, 2021 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August 19, 2021 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
August 21, 2021 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
August 22, 2021 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
August 25, 2021 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center*
August 26, 2021 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 28, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 29, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 1, 2021 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 2, 2021 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
September 4, 2021 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 5, 2021 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
September 9, 2021 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*
September 10, 2021 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*
September 12, 2021 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*
September 17, 2021 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 18, 2021 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
September 21, 2021 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
September 22, 2021 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
September 23, 2021 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center*
September 25, 2021 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 26, 2021 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 28, 2021 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena*
September 29, 2021 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
October 1, 2021 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 2, 2021 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
October 5, 2021 - Biloxi, MI - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
October 6, 2021 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
October 8, 2021 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre*
October 9, 2021 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

* new date

Related Stories


KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates

KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard

Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'

KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit

KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory

KISS Announce Rescheduled Euro Farewell Tour Dates

KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden

Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion

KISS To Rock 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June

News > KISS

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show- Wolfgang Van Halen- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album- Daughtry Release 'Heavy Is The Crown' Video- Pink Floyd Share Early Dark Side Of The Moon Tour Performance- more

Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page- Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 1981 Recording- Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts more

AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video- Eddie Van Halen Tributed With New Song Eddie- The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video- Black Veil Brides- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana

Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here

Suzi Moon - Call the Shots

MorleyView Dru

advertisement
Latest News

Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour

Carrie Underwood Live From The Ryman Coming To DVD

X Ambassadors Announce Beautiful Liar Tour

KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates

Singled Out: MiGGs' Harder Than It Has To Be

Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show

Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash

X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'