KISS have announced that they will be returning to the road in North America this summer and fall for the newly expanded leg of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour.
The original trek was postponed due to the pandemic and the band is gearing up to honor the original dates with rescheduled shows, along with eight new stops.
The tour will be kicking off on August 18th in Mansfield, MA at the Xfinity Center and will conclude on October 9th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.
"Time marched on but we couldn't. Now, the boots are on and we're hauling an extra year's worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. We Are Back!," the band said in the announcement. "We're pumped and can't wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever." See the dates below:
* new date
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard
Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'
KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit
KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory
KISS Announce Rescheduled Euro Farewell Tour Dates
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden
Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion
KISS To Rock 2021 Tribeca Film Festival
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album- Daughtry Release 'Heavy Is The Crown' Video- Pink Floyd Share Early Dark Side Of The Moon Tour Performance- more
Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page- Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 1981 Recording- Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts more
AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video- Eddie Van Halen Tributed With New Song Eddie- The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video- Black Veil Brides- more
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour
Carrie Underwood Live From The Ryman Coming To DVD
X Ambassadors Announce Beautiful Liar Tour
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates
Singled Out: MiGGs' Harder Than It Has To Be
Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show
Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash
X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'