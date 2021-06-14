KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates

KISS have announced that they will be returning to the road in North America this summer and fall for the newly expanded leg of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour.

The original trek was postponed due to the pandemic and the band is gearing up to honor the original dates with rescheduled shows, along with eight new stops.

The tour will be kicking off on August 18th in Mansfield, MA at the Xfinity Center and will conclude on October 9th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

"Time marched on but we couldn't. Now, the boots are on and we're hauling an extra year's worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. We Are Back!," the band said in the announcement. "We're pumped and can't wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever." See the dates below:

KISS End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates

August 18, 2021 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity CenterAugust 19, 2021 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront PavilionAugust 21, 2021 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^August 22, 2021 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY TheatreAugust 25, 2021 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center*August 26, 2021 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star LakeAugust 28, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekAugust 29, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at LakewoodSeptember 1, 2021 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music TheatreSeptember 2, 2021 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter CenterSeptember 4, 2021 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreSeptember 5, 2021 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest GroundsSeptember 9, 2021 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*September 10, 2021 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*September 12, 2021 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*September 17, 2021 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply AmphitheaterSeptember 18, 2021 - George, WA - Gorge AmphitheatreSeptember 21, 2021 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile ArenaSeptember 22, 2021 - West Valley City, UT - USANA AmphitheatreSeptember 23, 2021 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center*September 25, 2021 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreSeptember 26, 2021 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin PavilionSeptember 28, 2021 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena*September 29, 2021 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance AmphitheaterOctober 1, 2021 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies ArenaOctober 2, 2021 - Tulsa, OK - BOK CenterOctober 5, 2021 - Biloxi, MI - Mississippi Coast ColiseumOctober 6, 2021 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette CajundomeOctober 8, 2021 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre*October 9, 2021 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

* new date



