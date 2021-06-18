Foo Fighters Dedicating MSG Show To Andy Pollard

Foo Fighters' longtime stage manager Andy Pollard passed away this morning (June 18th) and the band has announced that they will be dedicating their June 20th Madison Square Garden show to his memory.
The band shared the following message about losing Andy, "We are shocked and devastated by this loss. We can't imagine being onstage without Andy there by our side.
"He was not only a key member of our team but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner Sophie Peacock, their children Arlo and Ren, and his family and loved ones."
