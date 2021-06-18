.

Noel Gallagher Performs On The Tonight Show

Bruce Henne | 06-18-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Noel Gallagher video still

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performed their single, "We're On Our Way Now", on the June 17 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and video of the performance has been shared online.

The tune is one of two new songs - along with "Flying On The Ground" - from the newly-released collection, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)", which features highlights from the first decade of the band's career.

The Oasis rocker issued a pair of companion-themed videos for the songs starring actors Matt Smith and Gala Gordon that paid homage to some classic films, with Gallagher calling them "a blatant nod to 'A Bout De Souffle' and 'Bande A Part' ('The Outsiders'). Matt and Gala were left to their own devices to improvise each scene within both videos."

The High Flying Birds outfit have released three UK No. 1 albums ("Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds", "Chasing Yesterday" and "Who Built The Moon?") and a number of EPs - including "Black Star Dancing", "This Is The Place" and "Blue Moon Rising" - since their formation in 2010 after Gallagher famously quit Oasis in 2009. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Noel Gallagher Performs On The Tonight Show

Noel Gallagher To Perform On The Tonight Show

Noel Gallagher Rocks Oasis Classic On CBS This Morning

Noel Gallagher 'Flying On The Ground' With New Video

Noel Gallagher Shares 'We're On Our Way Now' Video

Noel Gallagher Named Record Store Day UK Ambassador

Noel Gallagher Unplugs For Late Night TV Performance

Noel Gallagher Streams 'We're On Our Way Now' Lyric Video

Noel Gallagher Kicks Off New Year By Sharing New Song Demo

Noel Gallagher Shares Lost Oasis Demo Song

News > Noel Gallagher

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more

Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more

Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more

Reviews

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana

Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here

advertisement
Latest News

Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Knives' Video And Announce Album

Fear Factory Share 'Recode' Video As Long Awaited Album Is Released

Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith and HARDY Deliver 'The Worst Country Song Of All Time'

Royal Blood Share Oblivion Performance Video

Queen Revisit 1975 Tour For The Greatest

Modest Mouse Stream New Song and Expand U.S. Tour

Singled Out: The Jenny Thing's Monster Of Mercy