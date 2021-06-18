Noel Gallagher Performs On The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performed their single, "We're On Our Way Now", on the June 17 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and video of the performance has been shared online.
The tune is one of two new songs - along with "Flying On The Ground" - from the newly-released collection, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)", which features highlights from the first decade of the band's career.
The Oasis rocker issued a pair of companion-themed videos for the songs starring actors Matt Smith and Gala Gordon that paid homage to some classic films, with Gallagher calling them "a blatant nod to 'A Bout De Souffle' and 'Bande A Part' ('The Outsiders'). Matt and Gala were left to their own devices to improvise each scene within both videos."
The High Flying Birds outfit have released three UK No. 1 albums ("Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds", "Chasing Yesterday" and "Who Built The Moon?") and a number of EPs - including "Black Star Dancing", "This Is The Place" and "Blue Moon Rising" - since their formation in 2010 after Gallagher famously quit Oasis in 2009. Watch the performance here.
