Candlebox Launching U.S. Tour This Summer

Candlebox have announced that they will be launching a U.S. tour in late summer through the fall to promote their forthcoming album, "Wolves", which is set to hit stores on September 17th.
They will be launching the tour on August 5th in Louisville, KY at the Mercury Ballroom and will conclude the trek on November 5th and 6th with two special hometown shows featuring their original lineup.
Frontman Kevin Martin had this to say about the diverse new album, "We didn't stray away from anything; if the song sounded Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive- we didn't try to stay in our lane, if you will." See the tour dates below:
8/5 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
8/6 - Fort Madison, IA - Riverfest
8/7 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
8/8 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
8/10 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
8/12 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin' The Rivers
8/13 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
9/3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
9/4 - Houston, TX - KTBZ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
9/5 - Dallas, TX - KEGL's BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion
9/7 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
9/9 - Wantagh, NY - South Shore Music Hall
9/10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - WDHA Rocks the Rock
9/11 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center
9/12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
9/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
9/15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
9/17 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
9/18 - Detroit, MI - WRIF RIFF-Fest/50th Anniversary - DTE Amp
9/19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
9/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
9/22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
9/24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
9/25 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
9/27 - Columbia, SC - The Senate (formerly Music Farm)
9/28 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
9/30 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
10/1 - Orange Park, FL - Rock the Box Charity Show for St. Michaels Soldiers
10/2 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 ROCK FEST - Amalie Arena
10/3 - Fort Meyers, FL - The Ranch
10/5 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Music Hall
10/7 - N. Augusta, SC - SRP Park
10/8 - Fort Walton Beach, FL - The Gulf Okaloosa Island
10/9 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Tinker Field
10/10 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
10/14 - San Antonio - Aztec
10/15 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
10/16 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot
10/17 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage Lubbock
10/19 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
10/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10/23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
11/5 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile (Original Lineup)
11/6 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre (Original Lineup)
