Candlebox Launching U.S. Tour This Summer

Candlebox have announced that they will be launching a U.S. tour in late summer through the fall to promote their forthcoming album, "Wolves", which is set to hit stores on September 17th.

They will be launching the tour on August 5th in Louisville, KY at the Mercury Ballroom and will conclude the trek on November 5th and 6th with two special hometown shows featuring their original lineup.

Frontman Kevin Martin had this to say about the diverse new album, "We didn't stray away from anything; if the song sounded Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive- we didn't try to stay in our lane, if you will." See the tour dates below:

8/5 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

8/6 - Fort Madison, IA - Riverfest

8/7 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

8/8 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

8/10 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

8/12 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin' The Rivers

8/13 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

9/3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

9/4 - Houston, TX - KTBZ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

9/5 - Dallas, TX - KEGL's BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion

9/7 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

9/9 - Wantagh, NY - South Shore Music Hall

9/10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - WDHA Rocks the Rock

9/11 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

9/12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

9/14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

9/15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

9/18 - Detroit, MI - WRIF RIFF-Fest/50th Anniversary - DTE Amp

9/19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

9/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

9/22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

9/24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

9/25 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

9/27 - Columbia, SC - The Senate (formerly Music Farm)

9/28 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

9/30 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

10/1 - Orange Park, FL - Rock the Box Charity Show for St. Michaels Soldiers

10/2 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 ROCK FEST - Amalie Arena

10/3 - Fort Meyers, FL - The Ranch

10/5 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Music Hall

10/7 - N. Augusta, SC - SRP Park

10/8 - Fort Walton Beach, FL - The Gulf Okaloosa Island

10/9 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Tinker Field

10/10 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

10/14 - San Antonio - Aztec

10/15 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

10/16 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

10/17 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage Lubbock

10/19 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

10/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

11/5 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile (Original Lineup)

11/6 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre (Original Lineup)



