Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases

Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their blockbuster "Black Album" with a special reissue of the record and the "Metallica Blacklist" album that features 53 artists. We were sent the following details:
To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the GRAMMY-winning, 16x platinum-certified Black Album is receiving its definitive re-release. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, The Black Album remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, digital, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set (containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).
Much more than a mere tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist celebrates the enduring influence of this musical milestone with one of the most ambitious projects ever conceived by the Metallica team: An unprecedented 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut.
The Metallica Blacklist offers up new dimensions of the record whose gravitational pull first drew the mainstream to Metallica-and provides new insights into the universal and timeless appeal that kept it there: the boundary-smashing influence these 12 songs have had on fans and musicians of all stripes. The Metallica Blacklist's 53 tracks find singer songwriters, country artists, electronic and hip hop artists sharing their love of these songs alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music and many, many more... and for 50+ good causes: Profits will be divided evenly between charities of the artist's choice and Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation.
The Metallica Blacklist is a fitting and limitless homage, one that features bands who've shared stages with Metallica alongside artists who are younger than the original album. It's a truly staggering, at times mystifying assemblage of musicians, dozens of whom have little to nothing in common other than the shared passion for the music that's united them for this album: 1 Album. 12 Songs. 53 Artists. Unlimited Possibilities.
The Metallica Blacklist will be available in formats including digital, 4 CD and a limited edition 7 LP vinyl pressing. Pre-orders will instantly receive multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter, philanthropist and trailblazer Miley Cyrus' version of "Nothing Else Matters" featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith, and Colombian-born rock/pop superstar, and winner of 20+ Grammy & Latin Music Grammy Awards Juanes' interpretation of "Enter Sandman."
*All profits from The Metallica Blacklist will be split evenly between the All Within My Hands Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album. All Within My Hands was founded by the band in 2017 as a way for the entire Metallica family to give back to communities that have supported the band by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. Watch the trailer below:
Metallica Announce 2022 Summer Festival Appearances
Metallica In The Studio For 'Load' 25th Anniversary
MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance
Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup
Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup
Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star
Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases- Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue- Foo Fighters- more
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases
Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue
Singled Out: Lisa Gee's Love Thing
Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening
Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'
Rolling Stones Share 'You Got Me Rocking' Live Video
AFI Announce U.S. Bodies Headline Tour
Lanco Announce Honky-Tonk Hippies EP and U.S. Tour