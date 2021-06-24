Def Leppard In The Studio For 'High 'n' Dry' 40th Anniversary

The 40th anniversary of Def Leppard's sophomore album "High 'n' Dry" is being celebrated with a "Medium Rare" episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard.
The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "The memory is etched in my mind to this day: an intrepid Mercury Records promotion man, Cliff Burnstein, working out of their Chicago office, called me at Memphis radio ROCK 103 in March 1980 and said he was sending '...a one-listen easy add to your playlist' by a new British band, Def Leppard. When the song 'Rock Brigade' arrived, it was the UK single, a 45 rpm vinyl record with the small hole for the spindle. Cliff was right, we started playing 'Rock Brigade' immediately even before the Def Leppard debut full album, On Through the Night , was released Stateside.
"Up to the point when the second album High'n'Dry by Def Leppard arrived, I knew them as an eager puppy dog band of English teens from the tough industrial Northern city of Sheffield who had impressed with their debut single 'Rock Brigade' a year earlier.But the first time that I heard High'n'Dry's 'Bringin' on the Heartbreak' by Def Leppard with that huge soaring vocal chorus hook, it grabbed me in the same way that The Outlaws' 'You are the Show' had done. As it turns out there should be no surprise since both were produced by South African 'Mutt' Lange, suddenly the hottest producer extant then because of blockbusters Highway to Hell and Back in Black for AC/DC, and Foregner 4, all padding Lange's resume.
"It had been a wonderful personal experience to watch the sweet, kind, grounded guys in the Sheffield England band Def Leppard grow up literally in public on their way to induction on the first ballot into the Rock and Roll Hall Fame. I had the great pleasure of meeting and interviewing several of the band members in Memphis on their first U.S. tour supporting their debut, On Through the Night, when not one of them was out of their teens (drummer Rick Allen, at age 15, was working in the country completely illegally!).Their delight in playing in America, being on the same bill as their heroes Thin Lizzy and Scorpions back then, was positively endearing. Yet three years later with their third album, February 1983 release Pyromania, suddenly the pecking order inverted almost overnight as the album went on to sell more than ten million in just the States, simultaneously setting the pop metal path that countless bands would follow throughout the 1980s.
"In this very personal classic rock interview Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, and Phil Collen go into great detail to sort through why band co-founder Pete Willis had to leave after High'n'Dry ( replaced on guitar by Collen ), while lead guitarist/ songwriter Steve Clarke was allowed to remain another eight long years, despite the fact that both Willis and Clarke both suffered from alcoholism ( dedicated to the memory of Rita Alley )." Stream the episode here.
Def Leppard Streaming Rare B-Side Song
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed
Def Leppard Announce Volume Three Of Box Set Series
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air
Def Leppard Writing 'Really Killer' New Music Says Collen
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Guest On New Ricky Warwick Song
Def Leppard On His Confidence About Motley Crue and Poison Tour
Def Leppard Opening Their Vault Today
Def Leppard Vault To Be Unlocked This Month
Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video- Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White- The Who's Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour- more
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus' Battling Cancer- Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released- Fuel- AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut- Korn's Fieldy Skipping Summer Tour- Corey Taylor Summer CMFTour- Shadows Fall Announce Reunion Concert- Metallica- more
Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square Garden Concert Reopening- Robert Plant Reflects On 'House Of Cards'- Halestorm Announce New Headline Tour Dates- Rolling Stones- more
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video
Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White
The Who's Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Tour Coming This Fall
Def Leppard In The Studio For 'High 'n' Dry' 40th Anniversary
The Lonely Ones Share New Single 'Dyin' All Night Long'
Tracy Lawrence And Eddie Montgomery Release 'Price Of Fame' Video
Singled Out: The Rubinoos' I Want Her So Bad