Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White

Metallica announced on Wednesday (June 23rd) that Real Art Press will be releasing the new book "Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White" this fall.
The band took to Intagram to share the news. They wrote, "From photographer @RossHalfin and @ReelArtPress comes 'Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White,' featuring many classic and previously unpublished images with introductions by Ross Halfin, #JamesHetfield, @LarsUlrich, @KirkHammett, #JasonNewsted, and @RobTrujillo.
"Details on the deluxe limited, signed edition of the book coming soon! Pre-order at Metallica.com & the @ProbityMerch UK/EU Shop." The pre-order page shows an October 19th release date and a list price of $61.45. Check it out here.
