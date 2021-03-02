.

Frost Announce First New Album In 5 Years

Keavin Wiggins | 03-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

The long wait is almost over for Frost* fans as the band has announced that they will be releasing their first new studio album in 5 years this spring.

The new record will be entitled "Day And Age" and is set to be released in various formats on May 14th. It will be available digitally and as a limited edition 2CD set that will include a bonus disc of instrumentals, and a gatefold 2 180g vinyl LP edition.

For the album Jem Godfrey was once again joined by John Mitchell & Nathan King, as well as 3 guest drummers: Kaz Rodriguez (Chaka Khan, Josh Groban), Darby Todd (The Darkness, Martin Barre) & Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson, Mister Mister). The album also features actor Jason Isaacs.

Jem Godfrey had this to say, "2020 was the year of the studio for obvious reasons. As a result 2021 is going to be a bumper year for new music I think and we're very happy to be riding that wave too into what I hope will be a better year for everybody."

Related Stories


Frost Announce First New Album In 5 Years

Frost Re-Up With InsideOutMusic For Several Releases

News > Frost

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Bon Scott Got Unusual First Impression Of Brian Johnson- Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video- Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates- more

Reviews

MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold

Battle of the Band: Dio

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's Bon Scott Got Unusual First Impression Of Brian Johnson

Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video

Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates

Eddie Vedder And Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo On New Podcast

Frost Announce First New Album In 5 Years

Shallow Side Take On Foreigner Classic 'Juke Box Hero'

Sponge To Play Rotting Pinata In Full For Live From Vegas Livestream

Singled Out: Farsight's Solace