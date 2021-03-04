Metallica Celebrate Master Of Puppets Anniversary On TV

Wednesday, March 3rd, marked the 35th anniversary of Metallica's breakthrough album "Master Of Puppets" and the band marked the occasion by performing "Battery" on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert and the show has shared video of the performance online.
Colbert had this to say in his introduction, "Metallica's album 'Master of Puppets' was released 35 years ago today and had such an impact that it was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.
"We're thrilled to welcome them back to the show for this special performance of 'Battery' in front of the original backdrop for their Damage, Inc Tour." Watch the performance below:
