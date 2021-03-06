Whitesnake Stream 'Give Me All Your Love' 2021 Remix

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video for the new 2021 remix of their 1987 classic, "Give ME All Your Love", from the recently-released collection, "The Blues Album."
The song was the fifth single issued from the band's self-titled record, which reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 8 million copies in the region.
The third and final release in Whitesnake's "Red, White And Blues" trilogy, "The Blues Album" delivers remixed and remastered versions of the group's best blues-rock songs that were originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six studio albums and singer David Coverdale's third solo record, "Into The Light."
"The Blues Album" is now available in multiple formats, including digitally and on CD and as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram ocean blue vinyl. here.
Whitesnake Share 'Whipping Boy Blues' 2021 Remix Video
Whitesnake Stream 'Lay Down Your Love' 2021 Remix
Whitesnake Share 'Slow An' Easy '2021 Remix
Whitesnake Share Blues Album Details and Release New Video
Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic 2020 In Review
Whitesnake's David Coverdale Ponders Retiring Next Year 2020 In Review
Whitesnake Stream 'Yours For The Asking' Video
David Coverdale Discusses The Origins Of Deep Purple's 'Burn'
Whitesnake Stream 'Love Will Set You Free' 2020 Remix
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away
The Mars Volta Announce Limited Edition Box Set
Stryper's Oz Fox Surpasses Brain Surgery Crowdfunding Goal
Alice Cooper In The Studio For 'Love It To Death' Anniversary
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Finishes New Solo Album
Whitesnake Stream 'Give Me All Your Love' 2021 Remix
Singled Out: Cold Weather Company's Warmth In Winter