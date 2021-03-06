Whitesnake Stream 'Give Me All Your Love' 2021 Remix

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video for the new 2021 remix of their 1987 classic, "Give ME All Your Love", from the recently-released collection, "The Blues Album."

The song was the fifth single issued from the band's self-titled record, which reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 8 million copies in the region.

The third and final release in Whitesnake's "Red, White And Blues" trilogy, "The Blues Album" delivers remixed and remastered versions of the group's best blues-rock songs that were originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six studio albums and singer David Coverdale's third solo record, "Into The Light."

"The Blues Album" is now available in multiple formats, including digitally and on CD and as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram ocean blue vinyl. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Whitesnake Share 'Whipping Boy Blues' 2021 Remix Video

Whitesnake Stream 'Lay Down Your Love' 2021 Remix

Whitesnake Share 'Slow An' Easy '2021 Remix

Whitesnake Share Blues Album Details and Release New Video

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic 2020 In Review

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Ponders Retiring Next Year 2020 In Review

Whitesnake Stream 'Yours For The Asking' Video

David Coverdale Discusses The Origins Of Deep Purple's 'Burn'

Whitesnake Stream 'Love Will Set You Free' 2020 Remix

News > Whitesnake



