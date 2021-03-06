.

Whitesnake Stream 'Give Me All Your Love' 2021 Remix

Bruce Henne | 03-06-2021

Whitesnake Blues album cover art

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video for the new 2021 remix of their 1987 classic, "Give ME All Your Love", from the recently-released collection, "The Blues Album."

The song was the fifth single issued from the band's self-titled record, which reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 8 million copies in the region.

The third and final release in Whitesnake's "Red, White And Blues" trilogy, "The Blues Album" delivers remixed and remastered versions of the group's best blues-rock songs that were originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six studio albums and singer David Coverdale's third solo record, "Into The Light."

"The Blues Album" is now available in multiple formats, including digitally and on CD and as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram ocean blue vinyl. here.

