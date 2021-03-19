KISS Add Two New Stops To End Of The Road Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) KISS have announced that they have expanded the Australian leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour with the addition of two new dates "due to overwhelming demand.".
Set to begin in Perth on November 14, the group have added a third concert at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on November 23 and a second night at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on November 27.
KISS are currently scheduled to resume their farewell trek in Europe in June before regrouping with special guest David Lee Roth for rescheduled US dates that will begin in August.
The classic rock band last performed a virtual pay-per-view concert on New Year's Eve in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. See the Aussie dates here.
