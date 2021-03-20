Butcher Babies To Play Goliath Album During Livestream

Butcher Babies have announced that they will be staging a special full album performance livestream on March 27th to celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band.

The band will be taking the stage to play their debut album, "Goliath", in full, along with other tracks. They will be joined by Eyes Set to Kill's Alexia Rodriguez for the show, along with other special guests including Amaranthe, Anthrax, Eva Under Fire, Fire From the Gods, Infected Rain and Stitched up Heart and more.

Carla Harvey had this to say, "Goliath is probably our most beloved album to our fans, so we are thrilled to announce a live stream where we will be playing it in its entirety.

"Goliath was recorded nearly a decade ago and some of the songs on it haven't been played live ever...or at least not in years. What started off as a gift to the fans actually ended up being a treat for us; revisiting these songs in rehearsals took us on a trip down memory lane and reminded us of that pure, visceral joy we felt about playing music back when these songs were new.

"It was just what the doctor ordered after being separated for nearly a year during this pandemic."



The event will be taking place at Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 5 pm PST / 8 pm ET / 2am CET and it will be available on demand for one week after the broadcast. Find tickets and more details here.



