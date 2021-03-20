Butcher Babies To Play Goliath Album During Livestream

Butcher Babies have announced that they will be staging a special full album performance livestream on March 27th to celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band.
The band will be taking the stage to play their debut album, "Goliath", in full, along with other tracks. They will be joined by Eyes Set to Kill's Alexia Rodriguez for the show, along with other special guests including Amaranthe, Anthrax, Eva Under Fire, Fire From the Gods, Infected Rain and Stitched up Heart and more.
Carla Harvey had this to say, "Goliath is probably our most beloved album to our fans, so we are thrilled to announce a live stream where we will be playing it in its entirety.
"Goliath was recorded nearly a decade ago and some of the songs on it haven't been played live ever...or at least not in years. What started off as a gift to the fans actually ended up being a treat for us; revisiting these songs in rehearsals took us on a trip down memory lane and reminded us of that pure, visceral joy we felt about playing music back when these songs were new.
"It was just what the doctor ordered after being separated for nearly a year during this pandemic."
The event will be taking place at Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 5 pm PST / 8 pm ET / 2am CET and it will be available on demand for one week after the broadcast. Find tickets and more details here.
Butcher Babies Reveal 'Yorktown' Video
Hellyeah, All That Remains, Butcher Babies Spring Tour
Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero And Tetrarch Announce Tour
Butcher Babies Release 'Look What We've Done' Video
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more
Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
Slipknot and Corey Taylor Announces CMFTour- Van Halen Camp Has Discussed Doing Box Set Says Anthony- Bottles N' Diapers Coming For Guns N' Roses' Sorum- more
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Queen Go Back To The Beginning For Launch Of Video Series
Butcher Babies To Play Goliath Album During Livestream
Pink Floyd Share 'Great Gig In The Sky' Performance
Vampires Everywhere Returning After 5 Years To Rock Festival
Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes and Wendy Bevan Launch Astronomia
Them Evils Answer Covid With 'Pour Out Another One'
Singled Out: Gary Pratt's A Song You Can Drink A Beer To