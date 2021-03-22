.

Pop Evil Share New Song 'Set Me Free' And Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 03-22-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Pop Evil album cover art courtesy SRO

Pop Evil are streaming a visualizer for their brand new single "Set Me Free" and have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Versatile", on May 21st.

The band had this to say, "We are very excited to announce our sixth studio album is being released May 21. 'Versatile' is available for pre-order now! With this launch we are releasing a brand-new track from the album, 'Set Me Free,' which embodies the challenging times the world has faced this past year.

"We are very proud & humbled to see our current single 'Breathe Again' trending Top 5 on the Rock Radio charts, and the video being embraced by our fans.

"We can't wait for you all to hear the rest of the album, as we feel it's our strongest to date." Watch the visualizer for "Set Me Free" below:


Related Stories


Pop Evil Share New Song 'Set Me Free' And Announce Album

Pop Evil Streaming New Song 'Breathe Again'

Pop Evil Streaming New Song 'Breathe Again'

Pop Evil Release Two Brand New Songs

Pop Evil Announce North American Tour

Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

Pop Evil Release 'Be Legendary' Video

Pop Evil Release 'A Crime To Remember' Video

News > Pop Evil

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour- Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022- Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour- Pop Evil Share New Song- more

Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Queen Go Back To The Beginning- Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident- Greta Van Fleet- more

Lamb Of God Share Video From Live in Richmond DVD- The Aristocrats' Include Neil Peart Tribute On New Album- David Bowie Live Series Concluding With Rare Club Show- more

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more

Reviews

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

advertisement
Latest News

Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour

Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022

Black Veil Brides Unplugging For Virtual Tour

Pop Evil Share New Song 'Set Me Free' And Announce Album

Between The Buried And Me Announce Summer Tour Dates

Serj Tankian Delivers 'Electric Yerevan' Video

Todd Rundgren Goes To Nerdville With Joe Bonamassa

Frost Take Fans 'Terrestrial' With New Video