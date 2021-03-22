Pop Evil Share New Song 'Set Me Free' And Announce Album

Pop Evil are streaming a visualizer for their brand new single "Set Me Free" and have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Versatile", on May 21st.
The band had this to say, "We are very excited to announce our sixth studio album is being released May 21. 'Versatile' is available for pre-order now! With this launch we are releasing a brand-new track from the album, 'Set Me Free,' which embodies the challenging times the world has faced this past year.
"We are very proud & humbled to see our current single 'Breathe Again' trending Top 5 on the Rock Radio charts, and the video being embraced by our fans.
"We can't wait for you all to hear the rest of the album, as we feel it's our strongest to date." Watch the visualizer for "Set Me Free" below:
