August Burns Red Take Flight With 'Icarus' and Announce EP

August Burns Red have released a visualizer for their "Icarus," which features a clean vocal cameo from bassist Davidson, and comes from their forthcoming "Guardians Sessions" EP.
Davidson had this to say about the track, "'Icarus' was a b-side from Guardians because it just didn't fit the vibe of the album. I'm happy that our fans can hear it now because it's riffy and super fun to play on guitar.
"It's the first ABR song that I've sang on, and for fans of my side project, Best Case Scenario, I think you'll hear the influence sprinkled throughout this one."
The new EP will be hitting stores on April 16th and lead guitarist JB Brubaker explains how it came to be. "The Guardians Sessions EP was put together on the foundation of two songs: 'Standing in the Storm' and 'Icarus,'.
"Those songs were recorded in September of 2019, when we were finishing up our album Guardians. Both tracks got cut from the record, as we had too much material and they were the black sheep of the group.
"When all touring was shut down in March of 2020, we began working on a couple of cover songs and re-imagined versions of some songs from Guardians. Those songs were recorded in the summer of 2020.
"We wanted to be productive with our downtime and work on a project that would be fun for both us and our fans." Watch the 'Icarus' visualizer below:
