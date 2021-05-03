Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Get Along'

(hennemusic) Myles Kennedy is streaming video of his debut live performance of "Get Along", the latest single from his forthcoming second solo album, "The Ides Of March."

The rocker is seen sharing the story behind the song before delivering it alone and surrounded by guitars on stage at the legendary Fox Theater in Spokane, WA.

The Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist recently issued an animated video for "Get Along", which follows the album's title track and "In Stride" as the third song issued in advance of the record's arrival on May 14.

Kennedy recorded the project in Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette. "The Ides Of March" will be available in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, black and colored 2LP vinyl, including Die Hard Limited Edition and Limited Deluxe Box options available via Napalm Records. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

