Noel Gallagher Named Record Store Day UK Ambassador

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher has been named as the 2021 Record Store Day UK Ambassador. The Oasis rocker has a long history of supporting indie record stores as both a music fan and music creator, having issued five Record Store Day releases which have been amongst the event's best-selling vinyl.

"Record shops were really important when I was growing up," says Gallagher. "It's something that's in my DNA. I think if we can keep record shops open for as long as possible, we owe it to the young people of this country.

"For this year's Record Store Day, I'll be getting involved. I've got something unique coming out. Hopefully the fans will like it and they'll keep the flame burning for your local record shop."

This year's Record Store Day event is set to take place across two drops - the first, on June 12, will be followed by a second event on July 17. For the June 12 UK launch, Gallagher will release a special edition of his forthcoming best-of collection, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)." Read more and watch the interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

