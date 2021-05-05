Noel Gallagher Named Record Store Day UK Ambassador

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher has been named as the 2021 Record Store Day UK Ambassador. The Oasis rocker has a long history of supporting indie record stores as both a music fan and music creator, having issued five Record Store Day releases which have been amongst the event's best-selling vinyl.
"Record shops were really important when I was growing up," says Gallagher. "It's something that's in my DNA. I think if we can keep record shops open for as long as possible, we owe it to the young people of this country.
"For this year's Record Store Day, I'll be getting involved. I've got something unique coming out. Hopefully the fans will like it and they'll keep the flame burning for your local record shop."
This year's Record Store Day event is set to take place across two drops - the first, on June 12, will be followed by a second event on July 17. For the June 12 UK launch, Gallagher will release a special edition of his forthcoming best-of collection, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)." Read more and watch the interview here.
Noel Gallagher Unplugs For Late Night TV Performance
Noel Gallagher Streams 'We're On Our Way Now' Lyric Video
Noel Gallagher Kicks Off New Year By Sharing New Song Demo
Noel Gallagher Shares Lost Oasis Demo Song
Noel Gallagher Revives Oasis demo On Blue Moon Rising EP
Noel Gallagher Releases 'Blue Moon Rising' Video
Noel Gallagher Releases 'Wandering Star' Video
Noel Gallagher Streams New Song 'Wandering Star'
Noel Gallagher Shares 'A Dream Is All I Need To Get By' Lyric Video
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more
Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video- Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons- The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour- Atreyu- more
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video
The Polyphonic Spree Get Animated For Rush Classic
The Black Veil Brides Push Back New Album Release
The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain Plan One Off Show
Heart's Nancy Wilson To Perform With Seattle Symphony
Noel Gallagher Named Record Store Day UK Ambassador
Bruce Springsteen To Receive The 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup