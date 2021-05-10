Kip Moore Shares 'Good Life' Video and Announces Fall Tour

Kip Moore has released a music video for his track "Good Life" and also announced that he will be hitting the road this fall to launch The How High Tour.

The tour of the United States will be kicking off on October 14th in Chicago, IL and will run until December 18th, where it will be wrapping up in San Diego, Ca.

Moore had this to say about the new music video and the return to the road, "The live show has been a massive part of everything we've built up until this point.

"We brought out a full record this past year and so it's been a huge priority to get this tour scheduled so we can get out there and play those songs with the people who supported 'Wild World' and maybe even play some newer material now we have 'Good Life' out there.

"Working on the music video for the single was one of the best experiences I've ever had making a video. We really just went for it and let our inhibitions go." See the dates and watch the video below:

The How High Tour dates:

10/14 Chicago, IL10/15 Newport, KY10/16 Rochester, NY10/21 Fort Wayne, IN10/22 Grand Rapids, MI10/23 Detroit, MI11/4 Knoxville, TN11/5 Chattanooga, TN11/6 Asheville, NC11/11 Huntsville, AL11/12 Charlotte, NC11/13 Orange Beach, AL11/19 North Myrtle Beach, SC11/20 Raleigh, NC11/21 Silver Spring, MD12/2 Kansas City, MO12/3 Kearney, NE12/4 Dubuque, IA12/17 Phoenix, AZ12/18 San Diego, CA

Good Life music video

Related Stories

Kip Moore Shares New Song 'Good Life'

Kip Moore Streams New Song and Announces Special Event

Kip Moore Adds Room To Spare Acoustic Tour Leg

Kip Moore Announces Drive Bar Tour Dates

Kip Moore Releases 'Last Shot' Video

Kip Moore Hits The Beach For The New Year

News > Kip Moore



