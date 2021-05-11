Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album

Metallica frontman James Hetfield revealed that the band wrote over 10 new songs together over the video collaboration service Zoom during the pandemic lockdown.
James shared the news during an appearance on the Fierce Life Podcast back in late March. He said (via Louder), "This time was a little different, for sure.
“Because of COVID, just sitting at home and getting a little bit antsy and just feeling creative at the same time and wanting to get together, I started doing a weekly Zoom with those guys just to check in. And then I just told them one time, ‘Hey, I’m gonna write something. I’m just gonna play something and send it to you guys. You do whatever you want with it and see what happens and layer on to it.’
"So that’s how we did a version of Blackened, 2020. I just basically played something. They hadn’t heard it before. They played on it. Then it kind of got layered together.”
“Then we started experimenting with writing on Zoom. Lars [Ulrich] and I would get together, or Kirk [Hammett] and Lars, and we would get little bits of time here and there writing.
"It was difficult because of the delay in the sound, so we couldn’t actually play together, but we would play to a click track and watch each other play. We had our producer, who was running my computer while I was playing. He was running my computer from L.A., and I’m in Vail [Colorado]. And then Lars had an assistant running his computer from L.A. — he’s up here in San Francisco — and we were playing together, and it was pretty bizarre.
"We started writing. We got about — I don’t know — over 10 songs going that way. And then we finally got together. There’s only so much you can do on Zoom.” Watch the full interview below:
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star
Metallica's James Hetfield Part Of Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album
Metallica Rock National Anthem At Golden State Warriors Game
Metallica Donate To Help Texans After Winter Storm
Metallica Celebrate Master Of Puppets Anniversary On TV
Metallica To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more
Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album
Rebellion Festival Canceled For 2021, But 2022 Dates Confirmed
Gears Release 'Game' Lyric Video
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy
Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup
Singled Out: Karnivool's New Day
Lindemann Share 'Home Sweet Home' Live Video
New Model Army's Justin Sullivan Shares New Song 'Unforgiven'