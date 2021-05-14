Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine' Visualizer

Fear Factory have released a visualizer video for their brand new song "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine". The song is the second single from their forthcoming album "Aggression Continuum", which is due June 18th.
Dino Cazares had this to say about the song,, "I can’t wait for everyone to hear this high octane ripping song, it’s based on a character called the Nightrider from one of my all-time favourite movies 'Mad Max'.
"Born with a steering wheel in his hand and lead in his foot, he is the Nightrider, the Fuel Injected Suicide Machine. Remember him when you look at the night sky." Watch the video below:
