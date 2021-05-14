Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine' Visualizer

Fear Factory have released a visualizer video for their brand new song "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine". The song is the second single from their forthcoming album "Aggression Continuum", which is due June 18th.

Dino Cazares had this to say about the song,, "I can’t wait for everyone to hear this high octane ripping song, it’s based on a character called the Nightrider from one of my all-time favourite movies 'Mad Max'.

"Born with a steering wheel in his hand and lead in his foot, he is the Nightrider, the Fuel Injected Suicide Machine. Remember him when you look at the night sky." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Fear Factory Streaming 'Disrupter' Video

Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years 'Disruptor'

B-Sides: Eddie Van Halen Mural, Fear Factory's New Album, Megabelt For Dave Mustaine and more

Fear Factory Frontman Burton C. Bell Quit Band 2020 In Review

Burton C. Bell Opens Up About Leaving Fear Factory

Fear Factory's New Album Will Include Burton's Vocals

Fear Factory Frontman Burton C. Bell Quits Band

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Explains Origin Of New Album

Fear Factory's Cazares Addresses Confusion Over Album Crowdfunding Campaign

News > Fear Factory



