.

Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine' Visualizer

Keavin Wiggins | 05-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Fear Factory photo courtesy Nuclear Blast

Fear Factory have released a visualizer video for their brand new song "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine". The song is the second single from their forthcoming album "Aggression Continuum", which is due June 18th.

Dino Cazares had this to say about the song,, "I can’t wait for everyone to hear this high octane ripping song, it’s based on a character called the Nightrider from one of my all-time favourite movies 'Mad Max'.

"Born with a steering wheel in his hand and lead in his foot, he is the Nightrider, the Fuel Injected Suicide Machine. Remember him when you look at the night sky." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine' Visualizer

Fear Factory Streaming 'Disrupter' Video

Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years 'Disruptor'

B-Sides: Eddie Van Halen Mural, Fear Factory's New Album, Megabelt For Dave Mustaine and more

Fear Factory Frontman Burton C. Bell Quit Band 2020 In Review

Burton C. Bell Opens Up About Leaving Fear Factory

Fear Factory's New Album Will Include Burton's Vocals

Fear Factory Frontman Burton C. Bell Quits Band

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Explains Origin Of New Album

Fear Factory's Cazares Addresses Confusion Over Album Crowdfunding Campaign

News > Fear Factory

advertisement
Day In Rock

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine' Visualizer- Peter Frampton Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville- Lacuna Coil- more

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more

Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more

Reviews

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

advertisement
Latest News

Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine' Visualizer

Lacuna Coil Rock 'Apocalypse' In New Video

Signal Hill Preview The EPs With 'Celadon' Video

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video

Peter Frampton Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville

Singled Out: Dan Rodriguez's Passenger

Music Festivals Return With Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan

Cradle Of Filth Welcome New Member