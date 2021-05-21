Rockers Salute The Early Years Of Anthrax

(hennemusic) A host of rockers salute the early years of thrash pioneers Anthrax in the latest installment in the band's 40th anniversary video series. Formed in Queens, NY in 1981, Anthrax issued their debut, "Fistful Of Metal", in 1984 before parting ways with singer Neil Turbin and bringing in Joey Belladonna for 1985's "Spreading The Disease" and 1987's "Among The Living."
Each album traced the growth and evolution of the group's sound as they continued to tour extensively and win over new fans. Episode 9 in the Anthrax 40 series features insight into the band from a lengthy list of fellow rockers, including Henry Rollins, Slash, Dave Mustaine, Rob Caggiano, Rob Zombie, John 5, Robert Trujillo, Corey Taylor and more.
Anthrax will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog. here.
Anthrax Reveal Origins Of The Big 4
Anthrax Record Among The Living As 40th Anniversary Series Continues
Anthrax Revisit Spreading The Disease On 40th Anniversary Series
Anthrax Look Back At 'Spreading The Disease' In 40th Video Series
Anthrax Prepare Second Album In 40th Anniversary Video Series
Anthrax Stream Third Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Anthrax Share 2nd Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Anthrax Revisit Debut Album In 40th Anniversary Launch
Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Video Series and Livestream
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas-
Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Foo Fighters, Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle- KISS- Royal Blood- more
Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
Queen Revisit Free 1976 Hyde Park Concert
Pink Floyd Share Live Video From 1970 Bath Festival
Rolling Stones Release 'Brown Sugar' Live Video
The Tragically Hip Stream New Album 'Saskadelphia'
Rockers Salute The Early Years Of Anthrax
Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'
George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song