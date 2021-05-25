August Burns Red Launching Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour

August Burns Red have announced that they will be returning to the road for the Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour this fall that will feature support from Fit for a King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames.
They will be kicking things off on September 9th in Philadelphia, PA at the Franklin Music Hall and will wrap up the trek on Halloween (October 31st) in Sayreville, NJ at the Starland Ballroom.
The band had the following to say about returning to the road, "We're unbelievably excited to announce that our first tour back will be the Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour.
"We are bringing Fit For a King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames along for the ride, so this will be a tour you don't want to miss. We can't wait to see all of your beautiful faces again and then melt them right off. See you this fall!"
General public tickets will go sale this Friday, May 28th at 10am local time. See the dates below:
Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour Dates
9/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
9/10 - Silver Springs, MD - Fillmore
9/11 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival
9/12 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival
9/14 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
9/15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
9/17 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
9/18 - Portland, ME - State Theater
9/19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
9/21 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz
9/22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
9/24 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
9/25 - Orlando, FL - Rebel Rock Fest
9/26 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest
9/28 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
9/29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
9/30 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
10/2 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
10/3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
10/4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
10/6 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
10/7 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
10/8 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
10/9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
10/11 - Boise, ID - Revolution
10/12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/14 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater
10/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
10/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
10/17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10/19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
10/20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
10/21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
10/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
10/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
10/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
10/26 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
10/27 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
10/28 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore
10/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
10/30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
10/31 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
