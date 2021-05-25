August Burns Red Launching Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour

August Burns Red have announced that they will be returning to the road for the Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour this fall that will feature support from Fit for a King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames.

They will be kicking things off on September 9th in Philadelphia, PA at the Franklin Music Hall and will wrap up the trek on Halloween (October 31st) in Sayreville, NJ at the Starland Ballroom.

The band had the following to say about returning to the road, "We're unbelievably excited to announce that our first tour back will be the Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour.

"We are bringing Fit For a King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames along for the ride, so this will be a tour you don't want to miss. We can't wait to see all of your beautiful faces again and then melt them right off. See you this fall!"

General public tickets will go sale this Friday, May 28th at 10am local time. See the dates below:

Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour Dates

9/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

9/10 - Silver Springs, MD - Fillmore

9/11 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

9/12 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival

9/14 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

9/15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9/17 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

9/18 - Portland, ME - State Theater

9/19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

9/21 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

9/22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

9/24 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

9/25 - Orlando, FL - Rebel Rock Fest

9/26 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

9/28 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

9/29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

9/30 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

10/2 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10/3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

10/4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

10/6 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

10/7 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

10/8 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

10/9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

10/11 - Boise, ID - Revolution

10/12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/14 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

10/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

10/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

10/17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

10/20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

10/21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

10/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

10/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

10/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/26 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

10/27 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

10/28 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

10/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10/30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

10/31 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom



