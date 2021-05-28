Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Love Rain Down'

(hennemusic) Myles Kennedy is streaming video of his debut live performance of "Love Rain Down", the latest single from his newly-released album, "The Ides Of March."

The rocker is seen sharing the story behind the song before delivering it alone and surrounded by guitars on stage at the legendary Fox Theater in Spokane, WA.

The footage follows "In Stride" and "Get Along" as the latest in a series of songs the Alter Bridge singer has shared from the venue while launching his second solo record.

Kennedy recorded the album in Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, where he worked alongside longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier.

"The Ides Of March" is now available in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, black and colored 2LP vinyl, including Die Hard Limited Edition and Limited Deluxe Box options available via Napalm Records. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

