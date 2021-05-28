The Stone Temple Pilots Share Live 'Lady Picture Show' Video

(hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots are sharing video of a 1997 performance of their single, "Lady Picture Show", ahead of the July 23 release of an expanded reissue of their third album, "Tiny Music...Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop."

The track is part of a complete concert taped at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, FL on March 14, 1997 that is featured on the 25th anniversary package alongside a remastered version of the original album and recordings of alternate versions and mixes of several songs from the set.

The Florida performance was filmed for an MTV Spring Break special. "Back in 1997, MTV was a tour de force in the music world," drummer Eric Kretz tells Rolling Stone. "To play a whole set in the surroundings of a beach with a crowd that was having more fun than us was really fantastic."

"Tiny Music" was recorded in late 1995 with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Westerly Ranch in Santa Ynez, CA; the project debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the region. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

