Train To Rock 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary Livestream

Train have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their blockbuster album "Drops Of Jupiter" by playing a very special global livestream event.

The special event will be taking place live from The Wiltern stage in Los Angeles on Friday, June 25th and it will mark the very first time that the band will make a virtual performance.

The band will be playing the "Drops Of Jupiter" album in full, along with various other tracks from their career including their hit "Hey Soul Sister". Tickets are available here.



