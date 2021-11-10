Clutch To Rock New Music During Next Doom Saloon Livestream

Clutch have announced that they will be doing the fourth installment of their live stream series, "Live From The Doom Saloon" on Friday, November 26th at 5pm PST/8pm EST.

The special livestream series was born during the pandemic and feature the band performing live from their rehearsal space. The "Live From The Doom Saloon Vol. 4" will feature a special set list of old songs, deep cuts, classics and "something brand new", according to the announcement.

The band had this to say, "We just wrapped up tracking our new album so we're ready to play a show! Come hang with us on November 26 for Live From The Doom Saloon Vol 4.

"We'll stream this show live from our rehearsal pad. We're gonna play something from every one of our albums and maybe even something brand new!"

Tickets and merch bundles are on sale here with proceeds benefitting the Lustgarten Foundation pancreatic Cancer Research.

