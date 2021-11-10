Napalm Death Spread 'Contagion' With New Video

Napalm Death a premiere a new music video for their song "Contagion". The track comes from their latest album "Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism".



Frontman Mark 'Barney' Greenway had this to say about the Marc Nickel and Ljuba Generalova directed video, "Although we can only hope to provide a snapshot in four-minutes, what we wanted to try to illustrate with the 'Contagion' video is how difficult it has been made to do something as fundamental as moving freely as a human being.

"There is downright absurdity in that some people have to resort to mortal danger doing things like riding atop trains whilst others can move seamlessly and freely without a second thought.

"We advocate for an end to borders of all description. Complementing that, the sweaty live footage was shot brilliantly by Ljuba Generalova in Napalm Death's virtual second home of Berlin and the music, you might say, just motors along like a train."



The song was written by bassist Shane Embury, who shared, "Musically, 'Contagion' is geared towards manic intense live mosh pit action but with an added 4AD noise quirk homage chorus!

"Also, having so many friends in the Latin community, through a couple of them I learned and read about the perilous journeys that families embark on for the chance at a better life.

"As a parent, I think of my children's future all the time - the things we take for granted I wanted to reflect lyrically!" Watch the video below:

