(hennemusic) Jack White has announced plans to release two new albums in 2022. Due April 8, “Fear Of The Dawn” follows 2018’s “Boarding House Reach” as the rocker’s fourth studio set; the 12-song project is being previewed with a video for the recently-issued single, “Taking Me Back.”
A softer take on the track, entitled “Taking Me Back (Gently)”, will be featured on the July 22 release of “Entering Heaven Alive”; the tune sees White on acoustic guitars and vocals alongside piano, violin, upright bass, shakers and trap kit handled by other players.
The prolific White has been writing and recording music throughout the entirety of the past several years, resulting in two entirely distinctive albums, with each defined by different inspirations, different themes and different moods.
White will release both projects in a number of vinyl options, including five limited edition variants, alongside digital and CD editions. Watch the "Taking Me Back" video here.
Jack White Returns Brand New Song 'Taking Me Back'
Jack White Streaming Song From New Live Package
Jack White Tributes Eddie Van Halen On SNL
Jack White To Rock Saturday Night Live This Week
Jack White Shares Video And Announces Two New Albums- Radiohead and Epic Games Team For 'Kid A Mnesia Exhibition'- more
Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video- Aerosmith Reach New Milestone With 'Toys In The Attic'- more
Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour- KISS Look Back At 'Music From The Elder'- Hot Water Music- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021
Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload
Song Premiere: Pink Fairies' 'Bugman'
Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston