Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS Lead Festival Lineup

Organizers have recruited Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and Korn to be the headliners for the 2022 edition of the Welcome To Rockville Festival.
Next year's installment of the annual music festival will be taking place at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL on May 19th through 22nd.
Promoter Danny Wimmer shared this message, "We knew we had to do something massive to follow the biggest Welcome To Rockville in history so we went out and got rock legends @gunsnroses, newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, @foofighters, (you wanted the best, we got you the best) @kissonline and DWP's most requested band, @korn_official. We're looking forward to breaking records at THE WORLD CENTER OF ROCK with you, see you in 2022!"
This year's festival is taking place this weekend featuring over 70 acts including headliners Metallica, Slipknot and Disturbed.
