.

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS Lead Festival Lineup

Keavin Wiggins | 11-13-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Social media capture

Organizers have recruited Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and Korn to be the headliners for the 2022 edition of the Welcome To Rockville Festival.

Next year's installment of the annual music festival will be taking place at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL on May 19th through 22nd.

Promoter Danny Wimmer shared this message, "We knew we had to do something massive to follow the biggest Welcome To Rockville in history so we went out and got rock legends @gunsnroses, newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, @foofighters, (you wanted the best, we got you the best) @kissonline and DWP's most requested band, @korn_official. We're looking forward to breaking records at THE WORLD CENTER OF ROCK with you, see you in 2022!"

This year's festival is taking place this weekend featuring over 70 acts including headliners Metallica, Slipknot and Disturbed.

Related Stories


Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS Lead Festival Lineup

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music

Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message With Fans

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses

Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion

News > Guns N' Roses

advertisement
Day In Rock

Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour Following Stepdaughter's Death- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS Lead Festival- Slipknot's Clown Has Surgery- more

Jack White Shares Video And Announces Two New Albums- Radiohead and Epic Games Team For 'Kid A Mnesia Exhibition'- more

Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video- Aerosmith Reach New Milestone With 'Toys In The Attic'- more

Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour- KISS Look Back At 'Music From The Elder'- Hot Water Music- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021

Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload

Song Premiere: Pink Fairies' 'Bugman'

Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix

Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston