Motley Crue Stream Remastered 'Too Fast For Love' Album

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming a newly-released remastered 40th anniversary digital version of their classic 1981 debut album, "Too Fast For Love."

The band's first record was originally issued on their own label before the group was signed to Elektra Records the following year, which prompted a remix by Roy Thomas Baker for its major label release.

The project introduced Motley Crue to music fans outside the Los Angeles scene, where they were regulars on the Sunset Strip club circuit since their formation in January of 1981, with singer Vince Neil completing the lineup three months later.

Issued on November 10 - 40 years to the day of its original release - "Too Fast For Love" is the latest Motley Crue album to receive a remastered digital reissue this year, following "Girls, Girls, Girls", "Theatre Of Pain", "Dr. Feelgood" and "Shout At The Devil." Check out the official audio playlist of full album reissue here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Nikki Sixx's New Book Debuts On New York Times Bestsellers List

'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified Z2 Comics Book Coming

Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite

Motley Crue's Vince Neil At Home Recovering From Broken Ribs

News > Motley Crue