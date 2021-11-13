Motley Crue Stream Remastered 'Too Fast For Love' Album

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming a newly-released remastered 40th anniversary digital version of their classic 1981 debut album, "Too Fast For Love."
The band's first record was originally issued on their own label before the group was signed to Elektra Records the following year, which prompted a remix by Roy Thomas Baker for its major label release.
The project introduced Motley Crue to music fans outside the Los Angeles scene, where they were regulars on the Sunset Strip club circuit since their formation in January of 1981, with singer Vince Neil completing the lineup three months later.
Issued on November 10 - 40 years to the day of its original release - "Too Fast For Love" is the latest Motley Crue album to receive a remastered digital reissue this year, following "Girls, Girls, Girls", "Theatre Of Pain", "Dr. Feelgood" and "Shout At The Devil." Check out the official audio playlist of full album reissue here.
Nikki Sixx's New Book Debuts On New York Times Bestsellers List
'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified Z2 Comics Book Coming
Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite
Motley Crue's Vince Neil At Home Recovering From Broken Ribs
Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour Following Stepdaughter's Death- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS Lead Festival- Slipknot's Clown Has Surgery- more
Jack White Shares Video And Announces Two New Albums- Radiohead and Epic Games Team For 'Kid A Mnesia Exhibition'- more
Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video- Aerosmith Reach New Milestone With 'Toys In The Attic'- more
Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour- KISS Look Back At 'Music From The Elder'- Hot Water Music- more
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021
Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload
Song Premiere: Pink Fairies' 'Bugman'
Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston