Dayseeker To Play 'Sleeptalk' Album In Full On Spring Headline Tour

Dayseeker have announced that they will be performing their 2019 album "Sleeptalk" in its entirety on their forthcoming U.S. headline tour next spring.

Holding Absence, Thornhill, and Caskets have all signed on to support Dayseeker on the trek that kicks off on April 2nd in Los Angeles, CA at Teragram.

The band had this to say, "This is our first proper headlining tour since our start as a band and this is the perfect album to highlight. The supporting bands are incredible and we know this is going to be a very special experience for everyone involved." See the dates below:

4/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram

4/3 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

4/5 - Mesa, AZ - Underground

4/6 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

4/8 - San Antonio, TX - Rockbox

4/9 - Dallas, TX - The Loft

4/10 - Houston, TX - Warehouse (Studio)

4/12 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

4/13 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

4/14 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

4/15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

4/16 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

4/17 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

4/19 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

4/20 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

4/21 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

4/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

4/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

4/24 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

4/26 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

4/27 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

4/28 - Lakewood, OH - Foundry

4/29 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4/30 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theatre

5/1 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

5/3 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

5/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

5/6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5/7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

5/8 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore

5/10 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

5/11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

5/12 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

5/13 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

