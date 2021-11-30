Dayseeker To Play 'Sleeptalk' Album In Full On Spring Headline Tour

Dayseeker have announced that they will be performing their 2019 album "Sleeptalk" in its entirety on their forthcoming U.S. headline tour next spring.
Holding Absence, Thornhill, and Caskets have all signed on to support Dayseeker on the trek that kicks off on April 2nd in Los Angeles, CA at Teragram.
The band had this to say, "This is our first proper headlining tour since our start as a band and this is the perfect album to highlight. The supporting bands are incredible and we know this is going to be a very special experience for everyone involved." See the dates below:
4/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram
4/3 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
4/5 - Mesa, AZ - Underground
4/6 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
4/8 - San Antonio, TX - Rockbox
4/9 - Dallas, TX - The Loft
4/10 - Houston, TX - Warehouse (Studio)
4/12 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
4/13 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables
4/14 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
4/15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
4/16 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
4/17 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
4/19 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
4/20 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
4/21 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
4/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
4/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
4/24 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
4/26 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
4/27 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
4/28 - Lakewood, OH - Foundry
4/29 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
4/30 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theatre
5/1 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
5/3 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
5/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock
5/6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5/7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
5/8 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore
5/10 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
5/11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
5/12 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst
5/13 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
Dayseeker Share 'Burial Plot (Reimagined)' Video
Dayseeker Offshoot Hurtwave Release 'Black And Blue' Video
Dayseeker Stars Release New Hurtwave Song 'My Father Said'
Limbs, The Plot In You, Like Moths To Flames, and Dayseeker Tour
Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour- Iron Maiden Team Up With Marvel- Judas Priest Reveal Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- more
Fans Can Get 'Unchained: The Eddie Van Halen' Story Early- Royal Blood Premiere 'All We Have Is Now' Video- Deep Purple- more
Planes Mistaken For Stars' Gared O'Donnell Dead At 44- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Earns Wolfgang His First Grammy Nomination- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed- AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations- The Eagles- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack