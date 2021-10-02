KISS Share New Acoustic Mix Of 1976 Classic 'Beth'

(hennemusic) KISS are sharing a new, previously-unreleased acoustic mix of the 1976 classic, "Beth", as a preview to the forthcoming 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth album, "Destroyer."
The fifth single issued from the original project delivered the New York band their first US Top 10 hit when it reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Coming on the heels of the chart success of 1975's legendary "Alive!" album, "Destoyer" served as KISS' real commercial breakthrough when it become their first record to sell one million copies in its first year, and it remains their all-time best selling studio album.
Due November 19, the "45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" of Destroyer is a 4CD + Blu-ray Audio box set that includes a newly-rematsered version of the original album; a disc of 15 demos from Paul Stanley's and Gene Simmons's personal archives - 9 of which are unreleased; a series of studio outtakes, alternate versions / mixes and single edits; a live performance from the L'Olympia in Paris, France; and , a Blu-ray Audio disc that delivers the first-ever Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mix of the original studio album plus 2 bonus tracks "Beth (Acoustic Mix)" and "Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)" the latter featuring Ace Frehley's original recorded guitar solo that was not released on the studio album (this track is available on the 2012 "Destroyer: Resurrected" project).
The box set also features a 68-page hardcover book with extensive liner notes by Paul Elliott and Ken Sharp featuring interviews with band members, then-manager Bill Aucoin, and album producer Bob Ezrin, as well as an extensive collection of KISS memorabilia from the era, including a complete recreation of the original KISS Army Kit with the original folder and other memorabilia.
The 2021 reissue series will also be available in a Deluxe Edition 2CD package, and a 2LP set on standard double black vinyl and limited edition yellow and red double colored vinyl, as well as digital formats. Check out the acoustic mix of "Beth" here.
