Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message With Fans

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose took to social media to thank fans for making the band's just completed North American tour a success after they wrapped up the trek in Florida this past Sunday (October 4th).

Axl tweeted, "Again huge thanks to everyone that came out to the shows!! A special thanks to everyone for working with us to help protect your safety, the safety of each other, the safety of r crew n' the venue's crews following r COVID protocol. These r stressful times (which is an understatement) and your cooperation n' participation is greatly appreciated and not taken for granted.

"We didn't take going into this tour lightly n' there were huge industry considerations (n' reasonings) to take into account in taking on such an endeavor n' we truly want to thank everyone that came out or was involved in any way for making it great n' that things ran as smoothly as they did!!

"And last but not least a big thanks to Wolfie Van Halen n' MAMMOTH 4 a great run!! Peace n' hope to see everyone again soon!!!"

