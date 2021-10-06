Wolfgang Tributes Eddie Van Halen On First Anniversary Of His Death

The 1st anniversary of the death of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen was marked on Wednesday (October 6th) by a social media post from his son Wolfgang Van Halen.
Wolfgang shared the following tribute, along with a photo with his father, via Instagram, "One year. You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It's just so unfair.
"I'm not ok. I don't think I'll ever be ok. There's so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.
"I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it's really f***ing hard. I hope you're still proud. I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me."
Nancy Wilson Shares Extended Tribute To Eddie Van Halen
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses
Eddie Van Halen Fans Petition Radio To Play Deep Cut On Anniversary Of His Death
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1
Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen
Judas Priest's Faulkner Could Have Died- Wolfgang Marks Eddie Van Halen Death Anniversary- Alex Lifeson Done Touring- Deep Purple- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour
Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson Has No Desire To Tour Again
Wolfgang Tributes Eddie Van Halen On First Anniversary Of His Death
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason 'Flabbergasted' By Roger Waters Bullying Claim
Motley Crue Stream Newly Remastered 'Live Wire'
Monuments Recruit Mick Gordon For 'Lavos'
Veil of Maya Share 'Outrun' Video
Jack Frost's Brothers In Arms Share 'The City Never Sleeps' Lyric Video
Every Hour Kills Stream New EP 'Vacu' Online Ahead Of Release