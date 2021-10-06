.

Wolfgang Tributes Eddie Van Halen On First Anniversary Of His Death

Keavin Wiggins | 10-06-2021

The 1st anniversary of the death of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen was marked on Wednesday (October 6th) by a social media post from his son Wolfgang Van Halen.

Wolfgang shared the following tribute, along with a photo with his father, via Instagram, "One year. You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It's just so unfair.

"I'm not ok. I don't think I'll ever be ok. There's so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.

"I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it's really f***ing hard. I hope you're still proud. I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me."

