Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic From Louder Than Life

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of their 1991 track, "My Friend Of Misery", from a September 26 appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY.
The song was part of the band's performance of their self-titled 1991 record - aka The Black Album - in its entirety during a September 26 closing night appearance at the event, two days after they headlined the opening night of the festival.
After starting the final evening with 2016's "Hardwired" and a pair of classic tracks, the band launched into a full version of the album in reverse order - with the rarely-played "The Struggle Within" and ending their regular set with "Enter Sandman", before returning for encores.
The festival performances came just weeks after the group released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Metallica", which helped return it to the US Top 10 for the first time in three decades. Watch the video here.
