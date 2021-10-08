Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic From Louder Than Life

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of their 1991 track, "My Friend Of Misery", from a September 26 appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY.

The song was part of the band's performance of their self-titled 1991 record - aka The Black Album - in its entirety during a September 26 closing night appearance at the event, two days after they headlined the opening night of the festival.

After starting the final evening with 2016's "Hardwired" and a pair of classic tracks, the band launched into a full version of the album in reverse order - with the rarely-played "The Struggle Within" and ending their regular set with "Enter Sandman", before returning for encores.

The festival performances came just weeks after the group released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Metallica", which helped return it to the US Top 10 for the first time in three decades. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

