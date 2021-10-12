Haken And Symphony X Announce North American Coheadline Tour

Haken have announced that they will be teaming up with Symphony X for a North American coheadlining tour next spring that will feature support from Trope.

The tour will be kicking off on May 10th in New York City at Irving Plaza and will run until June 12th where it will wrap up at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ.

The band had this to say, "We are so excited to get out on the road again at all, but having the honour to do it alongside Symphony X will make it that much more special. We have nothing but the utmost respect for them as progressive metal pioneers and when we were starting out, Symphony X was one of the bands who inspired us to practice our instruments and strive to be better musicians - and still do!

"We've really missed the USA and the fans over there so much over the lockdown period. Getting back over there to see some familiar faces as well as meeting new friends will be an emotional ride. We can't wait for this Odyssey to begin!" See the dates below:

10th May - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11th May - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

12th May - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

13th May - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

14th May - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

15th May - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

17th May - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

18th May - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

19th May - Chicago, IL - Park West

20th May - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

21st May - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

23rd May - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

24th May - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

26th May - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

27th May - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

28th May - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

29th May - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

31st May - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

1st June - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

2nd June - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

4th June - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

5th June - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

7th June - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at the Masquerade

8th June - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

10th June - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

11th June - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

12th June - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

