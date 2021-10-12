Haken And Symphony X Announce North American Coheadline Tour

Haken have announced that they will be teaming up with Symphony X for a North American coheadlining tour next spring that will feature support from Trope.
The tour will be kicking off on May 10th in New York City at Irving Plaza and will run until June 12th where it will wrap up at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ.
The band had this to say, "We are so excited to get out on the road again at all, but having the honour to do it alongside Symphony X will make it that much more special. We have nothing but the utmost respect for them as progressive metal pioneers and when we were starting out, Symphony X was one of the bands who inspired us to practice our instruments and strive to be better musicians - and still do!
"We've really missed the USA and the fans over there so much over the lockdown period. Getting back over there to see some familiar faces as well as meeting new friends will be an emotional ride. We can't wait for this Odyssey to begin!" See the dates below:
10th May - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
11th May - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
12th May - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
13th May - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
14th May - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
15th May - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
17th May - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
18th May - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
19th May - Chicago, IL - Park West
20th May - St Louis, MO - Red Flag
21st May - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
23rd May - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
24th May - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
26th May - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
27th May - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre
28th May - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
29th May - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
31st May - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
1st June - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
2nd June - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
4th June - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
5th June - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
7th June - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at the Masquerade
8th June - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
10th June - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
11th June - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
12th June - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
