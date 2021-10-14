Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar and The Circle rock the 1986 Van Halen classic, "Good Enough", in a preview from a livestream concert from the Red Rocker's recent Birthday Bash shows.

The October 9 livestream - available now via nugs.net - marked the second year in a row that Hagar held the series on California's Catalina Island due to the pandemic; the singer traditionally hosts the annual series at his club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Hagar - who turns 74 on October 13 - is also sharing highlight videos from the first two nights of the birthday weekend performances. The rocker and his band will open a Las Vegas residency at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod (formerly known as the Stratosphere) later this month. Watch the "Good Enough" performance and the preview videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

