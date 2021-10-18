Motley Crue's Vince Neil At Home Recovering From Broken Ribs

Motley Crue took to social media to share the news that frontman Vince Neil is home recovering after he broke a few of his ribs falling from the stage during a concert late last week.

Neil was taken to the hospital after he fell off the stage during an appearance at the at the Monsters On The Mountain Festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN last Friday (October 15th).

His Motley Crue bandmates shared the following update via social medica, "Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night. Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in '22!!"

Related Stories

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall

Motley Crue Stream Newly Remastered 'Live Wire'

Motley Crue Releasing Remastered 'Too Fast For Love'

Motley Crue Announce Shout At The Devil 40th Anniversary Reissue

David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer

Motley Crue Remastered 'Dr. Feelgood' For Reissue

Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online

Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue

News > Motley Crue