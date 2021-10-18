Motley Crue took to social media to share the news that frontman Vince Neil is home recovering after he broke a few of his ribs falling from the stage during a concert late last week.
Neil was taken to the hospital after he fell off the stage during an appearance at the at the Monsters On The Mountain Festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN last Friday (October 15th).
His Motley Crue bandmates shared the following update via social medica, "Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night. Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in '22!!"
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall
Motley Crue's Vince Neil At Home Recovering From Broken Ribs
