Sweet Deliver 'Everything 2021' Video

Sweet have released a music video for their brand new single "Everything 2021", which is a rerecording of the track from their 2002 album, "Sweetlife".

Founding and only surviving original member of the group, Andy Scott, decided that he wanted to re-record the song after live rehearsing it with the current lineup of the band.

He explains, "During the rehearsals for Sweet's forthcoming UK tour 2021, we were trying out various songs from our back catalogue that could be added to the set list.

"As soon as I heard Paul Manzi and Lee Small's vocals on the song 'Everything', I knew that we needed to get it down and record it as our new single."

He said of the new version, "I think the new version is a far superior production. It's much closer to how I envisaged it when I co-wrote the song back in the day." Watch the video below:

