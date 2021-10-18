.

Sweet Deliver 'Everything 2021' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-18-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

Sweet have released a music video for their brand new single "Everything 2021", which is a rerecording of the track from their 2002 album, "Sweetlife".

Founding and only surviving original member of the group, Andy Scott, decided that he wanted to re-record the song after live rehearsing it with the current lineup of the band.

He explains, "During the rehearsals for Sweet's forthcoming UK tour 2021, we were trying out various songs from our back catalogue that could be added to the set list.

"As soon as I heard Paul Manzi and Lee Small's vocals on the song 'Everything', I knew that we needed to get it down and record it as our new single."

He said of the new version, "I think the new version is a far superior production. It's much closer to how I envisaged it when I co-wrote the song back in the day." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Sweet Deliver 'Everything 2021' Video

Four Year Strong Cover 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'

Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine Tops 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover By Tragedy

Singled Out: CJ Ray's Sweet Surrender

Lindemann Share 'Home Sweet Home' Live Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic 'Sweet Home Alabama' Performance

Geoff Tate Fronted Sweet Oblivion Release 'Another Change' Video

Singled Out: Sweetlove's Did You Even Know

Sweet Icon Steve Priest Dead At 72 2020 In Review

News > Sweet

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more

Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more

David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago

The Poppermost - Hits to Spare

The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz

Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more

Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

advertisement
Latest News

Unreleased David Bowie Song 'Karma Man' Streaming Online

Led Zeppelin Share Epic 1970 Performance Of 'How Many More Times'

Motley Crue's Vince Neil At Home Recovering From Broken Ribs

Yes Deliver 'Future Memories' With New Video

Urge Overkill Stream New Single 'Freedom'

Queen Look Back At 'One Vision' On The Greatest

J. Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary

Billy Idol Shares 'Rita Hayworth' Lyric Video