Sweet Deliver 'Everything 2021' Video

Sweet have released a music video for their brand new single "Everything 2021", which is a rerecording of the track from their 2002 album, "Sweetlife".
Founding and only surviving original member of the group, Andy Scott, decided that he wanted to re-record the song after live rehearsing it with the current lineup of the band.
He explains, "During the rehearsals for Sweet's forthcoming UK tour 2021, we were trying out various songs from our back catalogue that could be added to the set list.
"As soon as I heard Paul Manzi and Lee Small's vocals on the song 'Everything', I knew that we needed to get it down and record it as our new single."
He said of the new version, "I think the new version is a far superior production. It's much closer to how I envisaged it when I co-wrote the song back in the day." Watch the video below:
Four Year Strong Cover 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'
Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine Tops 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover By Tragedy
Singled Out: CJ Ray's Sweet Surrender
Lindemann Share 'Home Sweet Home' Live Video
Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic 'Sweet Home Alabama' Performance
Geoff Tate Fronted Sweet Oblivion Release 'Another Change' Video
Singled Out: Sweetlove's Did You Even Know
Sweet Icon Steve Priest Dead At 72 2020 In Review
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more
David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago
Unreleased David Bowie Song 'Karma Man' Streaming Online
Led Zeppelin Share Epic 1970 Performance Of 'How Many More Times'
Motley Crue's Vince Neil At Home Recovering From Broken Ribs
Yes Deliver 'Future Memories' With New Video
Urge Overkill Stream New Single 'Freedom'
Queen Look Back At 'One Vision' On The Greatest
J. Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary
Billy Idol Shares 'Rita Hayworth' Lyric Video