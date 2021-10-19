Clutch Return To The Recording Studio

(hennemusic) Clutch are sharing a social media update on their plans to record new music. "New album begins today," wrote the band on October 15 as part of an Instagram repost of some fan-filmed footage from a recent show. "Stay tuned!"

Earlier this month, the Maryland outfit postponed the final three shows of a fall leg of their 30 Years of Rock & Roll US Tour after revealing that members of the band's "touring camp" tested positive for COVID-19.

On the road thirty years after their formation in Germantown, MD in 1991, the series saw frontman Neil Fallon acknowledge the career milestone. "We figured that sometimes when a band has an anniversary," Fallon told a crowd in Reading, PA last month, "it's expected that there'll be, like, some kind of nostalgic retrospective/walk down memory lane ... no thank you. We figured the best thing to do was to write another rock and roll record; sometime this fall we're gonna record it," he continued, adding, "We're going to beta-test a song on you right now" as the band launched into the live debut of a new song, "Boss Metal Zone."

Clutch also road-tested a few other new tracks during the run, including "Strive For Excellence", "Nosferatu Madre" and "Slaughter Beach." See the Instagram post here.

