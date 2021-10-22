Slipknot To Do Debut Livestream From Knotfest Los Angeles

Slipknot have announced that they will be presenting their very first livestream on November 5th when they take the stage at Knotfest Los Angeles at the Banc of California.
The performance will be streamed live and fans across the world that purchase tickets will be able to watch for up to 72 hours following the event.
Tickets are available here at a pre-sale special price of $15, and will be available on the day of the event for $20, according to the announcement.
The livestream will not online include Slipknot's performance but also select songs from Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, Vended and a special performance from Cherry Bombs. Watch the trailer below:
