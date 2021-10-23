Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions

Trivium have announced that they have decided to postpone their upcoming UK and European headline tour until early 2023 due to the uncertainty that still remains over Covid-19 restrictions.
Paolo Gregoletto had this to say, "We are deeply disappointed that we have to postpone these dates as we were determined to be one of the first international acts to resume touring across Europe.
"Unfortunately, with the uncertainty of cross border travel and restrictions it's become impossible for these dates to proceed as planned. We can assure you we were doing everything up until the last minute to figure out a way to do the shows and it wasn't a decision we made lightly.
"We appreciate this is a way off, but we promise to make it worth the wait and we have two new albums worth of material we haven't toured yet to bring to you. We can't wait to return and hope to see all of you at the rescheduled dates!"
The full details for the UK leg have been announced, see them below:
01/12/23 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
01/13/23 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
01/14/23 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
01/15/23 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
