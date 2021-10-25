My Morning Jacket To Free Livestream Tour Leg Kick Off

My Morning Jacket have announced that they will be celebrating the release of their brand new self-titled album by sharing a free livestream this coming Friday.

The band will webcast their tour leg kick off from the Alabama Theater in Birmingham, AL th l,is Friday, October 29th via Nugs, their Facebook Page, and their YouTube channel.

The livestream will begin at 9:15pm ET and the show marks the kick off the band's resumption of their first U.S. headline tour in six years. Fans can also tune in the Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert on October 29th to watch the band's late night TV performance.

The October 29th, 31st and November dates for the tour will feature special guest Bedouine. The band's three shows at the Mission Ballroom in Denver in late December will feature different support each night, with Neal Francis on Dec 29th, Flock Of Dimes on the 30th and Shannon & The Clams on New Year's Eve. See all of the upcoming MMJ dates below:

OCTOBER

29 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre # SOLD OUT

30 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Hulaween SOLD OUT

31 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre # SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER

2 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

5 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

6 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

DECEMBER

29 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

31 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

FEBRUARY 2022

27 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival



MARCH 2022

2-5 - Riviera Cancún, Mexico - One Big Holiday

APRIL 2022

21-24 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush

