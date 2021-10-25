The Pretty Reckless Announce First Live Shows In Nearly Four Years

The Pretty Reckless have announced that they will be returning to the stage next spring to play what will be their first live performance in almost four years.

The shows will be taking place at the brand new 500 person capacity venue Brooklyn Made" on March 22nd and 23rd of next year with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10AM.

The group had this to say, "THE BEGINNING! For our first shows in almost FOUR YEARS we are going back to where it all started...NEW YORK!!! We are playing a few intimate warmup shows at the brand new venue Brooklyn Made in March, tickets on sale FRIDAY! #deathbyrockandrolltour2022".

Related Stories

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'

The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video

The Pretty Reckless Will Not Tour Until 2022

The Pretty Reckless Release 'And So It Went' Video

The Pretty Reckless Recruit Tom Morello For 'And So It Went'

The Pretty Reckless Stream New Song and Announce Album

The Pretty Reckless Top Chart With 'Death By Rock And Roll'

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Death By Rock And Roll'

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Death By Rock And Roll'

News > The Pretty Reckless