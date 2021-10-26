Metallica Share Video Of Club Show Performance Of 'No Leaf Clover'

Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1999 track, "No Leaf Clover", from a September 16 club show in San Francisco, CA.

The event marked the band's first live concert in front of an audience in 738 days when they took the stage at The Independent. The club in Metallica's hometown put single wristbands for the 500-capacity venue on sale in the afternoon for $20 each, and they quickly sold-out within an hour.

The footage of "No Leaf Clover" follows "Whiplash" and "Creeping Death" as the third song issued by the band from the San Francisco date, which marked the first of two last-minute club gigs they played in the same week; they also performed at The Metro in Chicago, IL on September 20 as they promoted the newly-released series of 30th anniversary editions of their 1991 self-titled album classic. Watch the video here.

Related Stories

Metallica Share Rescheduled South American Tour Dates

Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Las Vegas In February

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classics Performances From Aftershock

Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives

Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video From Aftershock

Metallica Go Frantic At Aftershock Festival

Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Louder Than Life festival

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic From Louder Than Life

Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life

News > Metallica