'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified Z2 Comics Book Coming

Motley Crue's The Dirt is getting a comic book makeover with the news that the band has teamed with Z2 Comics for the release of the 'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified" graphic novel.

Z2 will be releasing the book on April of 2022 via their webstore in various formats including a standard edition softcover, a standard edition hardcover, a retail exclusive hardcover, a deluxe oversized hardcover, and a platinum edition oversized hardcover.

Here is the official announcement: Motley Crue may be responsible for blazing a path of hard rock and chaos for the past 40 years, netting seven platinum and multi-platinum albums alongside global album sales exceeding 100 million. But this spring, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Mick Mars come in from the cold to reveal their greatest accomplishment of all: protecting the world at all costs as covert government agents.

Uniting with Z2 Comics, the premier publisher of music-based graphic novels, Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified unearths the classified exploits of these rock pioneers as they navigated an international web of moles, sleepers, spooks, and plants. Building from the New York Time bestselling book and subsequent Netflix movie The Dirt, Leah Moore (Morrison Hotel) documents the quartet's twisting journey with interior art from John K. Snyder III (Suicide Squad, Grendel) and J.M. Beroy (Deadman, Star Trek). Armitano (Batman Eternal) joins with dossier art alongside cover artist Dan Panosian (Canary, Slots).

"Playing arenas overflowing with tens of thousands of fans was just a front for our true mission," Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx explains. "The reality is that we were infiltrating [REDACTED] in a globe-hopping sprint to [REDACTED]. But that doesn't even include the disaster at [REDACTED] or near fatal heist in [REDACTED]. We have a lot to say and it's time the people knew."

"Motley Crue remains the one group whose live show in the '80s felt truly dangerous. Now that I know the truth about the band, it's obvious why." Z2 Senior Editor Rantz Hoseley says. "We're proud to have gained the trust of these live wires to tell the secrets they've been forced to cover up for decades... we guarantee you aren't ready for the madness and mayhem in this graphic novel."

Deluxe Edition Oversized Hardcover - $99.99:

Oversized Hardcover Deluxe Edition graphic novel encased in butcher paper

Operation C.R.U.E Lockbox slipcase

Motley Crue UV Spy Pen (allowing you to reveal secret UV messages within the book)

Four exclusive dossier art prints

Platinum Edition Oversized Hardcover - $299.99 (Limited To Only 999 Units):

Oversized Hardcover Deluxe Edition graphic novel encased in butcher paper

Operation C.R.U.E Lockbox slipcase

Four Motley Crue Security Clearance Badges

Four exclusive dossier art prints

One UV Spy Pen (allowing you to reveal secret UV messages within the book)

One Secret Dossier (A top-level security envelope of papers, spy photos and redacted imagery of Vince, Nikki, Tommy, and Mick's career exploits)

One UV Spy Map of Los Angeles, CA

Fans can preorder here.

