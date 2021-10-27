'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified Z2 Comics Book Coming

Motley Crue's The Dirt is getting a comic book makeover with the news that the band has teamed with Z2 Comics for the release of the 'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified" graphic novel.
Z2 will be releasing the book on April of 2022 via their webstore in various formats including a standard edition softcover, a standard edition hardcover, a retail exclusive hardcover, a deluxe oversized hardcover, and a platinum edition oversized hardcover.
Here is the official announcement: Motley Crue may be responsible for blazing a path of hard rock and chaos for the past 40 years, netting seven platinum and multi-platinum albums alongside global album sales exceeding 100 million. But this spring, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Mick Mars come in from the cold to reveal their greatest accomplishment of all: protecting the world at all costs as covert government agents.
Uniting with Z2 Comics, the premier publisher of music-based graphic novels, Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified unearths the classified exploits of these rock pioneers as they navigated an international web of moles, sleepers, spooks, and plants. Building from the New York Time bestselling book and subsequent Netflix movie The Dirt, Leah Moore (Morrison Hotel) documents the quartet's twisting journey with interior art from John K. Snyder III (Suicide Squad, Grendel) and J.M. Beroy (Deadman, Star Trek). Armitano (Batman Eternal) joins with dossier art alongside cover artist Dan Panosian (Canary, Slots).
"Playing arenas overflowing with tens of thousands of fans was just a front for our true mission," Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx explains. "The reality is that we were infiltrating [REDACTED] in a globe-hopping sprint to [REDACTED]. But that doesn't even include the disaster at [REDACTED] or near fatal heist in [REDACTED]. We have a lot to say and it's time the people knew."
"Motley Crue remains the one group whose live show in the '80s felt truly dangerous. Now that I know the truth about the band, it's obvious why." Z2 Senior Editor Rantz Hoseley says. "We're proud to have gained the trust of these live wires to tell the secrets they've been forced to cover up for decades... we guarantee you aren't ready for the madness and mayhem in this graphic novel."
Operation C.R.U.E Lockbox slipcase
Motley Crue UV Spy Pen (allowing you to reveal secret UV messages within the book)
Four exclusive dossier art prints
Operation C.R.U.E Lockbox slipcase
Four Motley Crue Security Clearance Badges
Four exclusive dossier art prints
One UV Spy Pen (allowing you to reveal secret UV messages within the book)
One Secret Dossier (A top-level security envelope of papers, spy photos and redacted imagery of Vince, Nikki, Tommy, and Mick's career exploits)
One UV Spy Map of Los Angeles, CA
Fans can preorder here.
Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite
Motley Crue's Vince Neil At Home Recovering From Broken Ribs
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall
Motley Crue Stream Newly Remastered 'Live Wire'
Motley Crue Releasing Remastered 'Too Fast For Love'
Motley Crue Announce Shout At The Devil 40th Anniversary Reissue
David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer
Motley Crue Remastered 'Dr. Feelgood' For Reissue
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary
Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour
'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified Z2 Comics Book Coming
Underoath Team Up With Ghostemane For 'Cycle'
All That Remains Announce 'The Fall of Ideals' Anniversary Tour
We Are Scientists Announce Come On Get Huffy Tour
Singled Out: The Man From Alphabet's Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Herbie Herbert