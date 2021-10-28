.

George Strait Tributes First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-28-2021

Video still

George Strait is celebrating First Responders Day with his brand new music video for his song "The Weight Of The Badge," which is his tribute to first responders.

He premiered the video on Wednesday night (October 27th) during the First Responders Children's Foundation 20th anniversary gala in New York City with many of the first responders featured in the video in attendance.

"The men and women in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry the weight of the badge each day," says Strait in the video. "Thank you. We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make." Watch the video below:

George Strait Tributes First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video

News > George Strait

