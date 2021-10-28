Randy Houser Announces U.S. Tour

Randy Houser has announced that he will be returning to the road early next year to launch a full U.S. headline tour that will feature support from Ella Langley.
The tour is set to launch on January 21st at Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville, TN and will we concluding on March 20th at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Tickets for most dates are set to go on sale this Friday, Oct. 29.
Houser had this to say, "I've been spending a lot of time in the studio recording some songs and it's time we play some of these live. I'm a big fan of Ella Langley's and think folks will really dig her sound!" See the dates below:
Jan. 21 Cotton Eyed Joe Knoxville, Tenn.
Jan. 22 8 Seconds Saloon Indianapolis, Ind.
Jan. 28 House of Blues Orlando, Fla.
Jan. 29 Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, Ga.
Feb. 3 The Bluestone Columbus, Ohio
Feb. 4 Joe's Live Rosemont, Ill.
Feb. 5 Boondocks Springfield, Ill.
Feb. 10 The Paramount Huntington, N.Y.
Feb. 11 Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, Pa.
Feb. 12 Kegs Canal Side Jordan, N.Y.
Feb. 17 Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, Okla.
Feb. 18 The Blue Note Columbia, Mo.
Feb. 19 The Factory at The District Chesterfield, Mo.
Feb. 24 Prairie Band CasinoMayetta, Kan.
Feb. 25 Shooting Star Casino Mahnomen, Minn.
March 3 House of Blues San Diego, Calif.
March 4 House of Blues Las Vegas, Nev.
March 5 House of Blues Anaheim, Calif.
March 6 Ace of Spades Sacramento, Calif.
March 9 Cascade Theatre Redding, Calif.
March 10 Hult Center Eugene, Ore.
March 11 Knitting Factory Spokane, Wash.
March 12 Knitting Factory Boise, Idaho
March 18 Paramount Center for the Arts Bristol, Tenn.
March 19 Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, Tenn.
March 20 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tenn.
