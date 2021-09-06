Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival

Video capture of performance

(hennemusic) Organizers at the Bottlerock Napa Valley festival shut down a performance by Guns N' Roses and special guest Dave Grohl in mid-song for breaking a strict 10 p.m. curfew at the Napa Valley Expo on September 4.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the move prompted boos from the crowd as the rockers tried to finish their 1987 hit "Paradise City", with fans joining in to sing along with the final encore song of the evening.

When the show came to an end at 10:03 p.m., Axl Rose threw his microphone into the crowd from the stage, took a bow and walked off with the rest of the group and Grohl, whose band the Foo Fighters were set to headline the festival the following night.

With the Napa Valley Expo located in a residential area that has houses facing the main stage, the curfew was set when neighbors complained about the noise after BottleRock's inaugural year in 2013.

The Bottlerock appearance is part of the current US tour by Guns N' Roses, which was launched in Hershey, PA on July 31; they are joined by openers Mammoth WVH for the series, which will wrap up with a pair of shows at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, FL early next month. Watch fan filmed footage here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

