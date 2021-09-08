Motley Crue Announce Shout At The Devil 40th Anniversary Reissue

Album art

(hennemusic) Motley Crue will release a remastered digital version of their 1983 album, "Shout At The Devil", on October 1 as part of the group's 40th anniversary celebrations.

Produced by Tom Werman, the group's second studio album was their first to reach the US Top 20 when it peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 while going on to sell more than 4 million copies in the country.

The project featured a number of classic cuts, including "'Looks That Kill," "Too Young To Fall In Love" and the title track. "Shout At The Devil" is the latest Motley Crue album to receive a remastered digital reissue, following "Dr. Feelgood", "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Theatre Of Pain."

Motley Crue are scheduled to launch a twice--postponed US stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts next year. Watch the updated official video for "Looks That Kill" with 40th anniversary factoids here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer

Motley Crue Remastered 'Dr. Feelgood' For Reissue

Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online

Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir 'The First 21'

Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated

Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed

News > Motley Crue