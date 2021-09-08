Motley Crue Announce Shout At The Devil 40th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue will release a remastered digital version of their 1983 album, "Shout At The Devil", on October 1 as part of the group's 40th anniversary celebrations.
Produced by Tom Werman, the group's second studio album was their first to reach the US Top 20 when it peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 while going on to sell more than 4 million copies in the country.
The project featured a number of classic cuts, including "'Looks That Kill," "Too Young To Fall In Love" and the title track. "Shout At The Devil" is the latest Motley Crue album to receive a remastered digital reissue, following "Dr. Feelgood", "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Theatre Of Pain."
Motley Crue are scheduled to launch a twice--postponed US stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts next year. Watch the updated official video for "Looks That Kill" with 40th anniversary factoids here.
David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer
Motley Crue Remastered 'Dr. Feelgood' For Reissue
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online
Motley Crue Continue 40th Anniversary With 'Theatre Of Pain' Reissue
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir 'The First 21'
Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1- KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour- Eddie Vedder- more
UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1
KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Shares New Solo Single 'Long Way'
Motley Crue Announce Shout At The Devil 40th Anniversary Reissue
Johnny Rotten Comments On Legal Battle Over Sex Pistols Song Rights
The Black Crowes Add Pair Of Las Vegas Shows To Reunion Tour
Myles Kennedy Gets Animated For 'A Thousand Words'
Singled Out: Cory Singer's Somebody's Heart